Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Trading Up 0.9%

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €27.46 ($29.53) and last traded at €27.18 ($29.23). Approximately 95,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.94 ($28.97).

Jenoptik Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

