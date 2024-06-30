John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Holdings Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,989 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JHS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

