JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP) to Issue $0.34 Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3427 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Stock Performance

BBIP opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with 5 years or less until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

