JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP) to Issue $0.34 Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3427 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Stock Performance
BBIP opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.