JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.64.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.05. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.45 and a 12-month high of C$23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

