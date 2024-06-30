JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Tesco Trading Down 0.2 %
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
