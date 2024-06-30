JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Tesco Trading Down 0.2 %

About Tesco

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 306 ($3.88) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 294.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,224.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 244.20 ($3.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 316.10 ($4.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

