JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JCPI opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

