JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JCPI opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45.
About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.