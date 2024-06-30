Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
