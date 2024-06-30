Karen Green Buys 5,939 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Karen Green acquired 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,895.65 ($25,238.68).
Great Portland Estates Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 335.50 ($4.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 387.38. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 328.50 ($4.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.40 ($5.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently -1,238.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.