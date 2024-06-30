Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading Down 25%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 71,730,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 21,690,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.11.

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

