KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 127.9% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI Stock Performance

Shares of KDDIY stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.