Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.99

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$37.99 and last traded at C$38.05, with a volume of 7039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.95.

Get Keyera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Keyera Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The company has a market cap of C$8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.23.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.