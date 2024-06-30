Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$0.75 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.75 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 383.87% from the company’s current price.
Kidoz Stock Performance
KIDZ opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Kidoz has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.
About Kidoz
