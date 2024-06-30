Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$0.75 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.75 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 383.87% from the company’s current price.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Stock Performance

KIDZ opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Kidoz has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Kidoz

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.