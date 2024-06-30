Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $434.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,095,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after buying an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,572,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.89. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

