KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.93

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 44086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $627.26 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 364.56, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,838,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 178,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.