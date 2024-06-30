KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

