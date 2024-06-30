KRS Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

PG opened at $164.92 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $158.81.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

