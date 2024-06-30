LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in LCNB by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $196.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. LCNB has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

LCNB Announces Dividend

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. LCNB had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

