Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $21.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,734.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 772,263 shares of company stock worth $17,256,670. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 152,262 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.