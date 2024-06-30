Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after purchasing an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Linde by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,210,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129,610 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock opened at $438.81 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

