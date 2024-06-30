Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 192,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lion Group Trading Down 2.4 %
LGHL opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Lion Group has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Lion Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Stock Average Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.