Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 192,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lion Group Trading Down 2.4 %

LGHL opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Lion Group has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

