LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Stock Price Up 33.3%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
LMP Automotive Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.
