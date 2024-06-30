Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $471.75 and last traded at $470.50. 152,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,072,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.13.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.