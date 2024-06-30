Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Trading Down 4.2%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.61. 725,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,348,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Longeveron Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.40. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 300.96% and a negative net margin of 2,129.24%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Longeveron Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua Hare purchased 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,208.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joshua Hare purchased 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,208.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rock Soffer acquired 31,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at $490,054.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 148,936 shares of company stock worth $350,000 in the last three months. 19.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

