LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $276.60

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.60 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 333 ($4.22). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.22), with a volume of 147,642 shares trading hands.

LSL Property Services Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 276.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £345.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4,162.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is 13,750.00%.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

