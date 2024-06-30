Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.10. 1,214,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,704,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $869.51 million during the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

