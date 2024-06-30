Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Trading 3% Higher

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 4,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

