Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Shares Down 1.4%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. 7,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.