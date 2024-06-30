Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.00

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.00 and traded as high as C$9.30. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.08, with a volume of 91,631 shares traded.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$742.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total transaction of C$44,264.88. In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,200.00. Also, Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total value of C$44,264.88. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

