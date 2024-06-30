Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $210.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.47.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of MMC opened at $210.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $182.96 and a 12 month high of $216.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $261,787,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after buying an additional 649,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after acquiring an additional 581,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

