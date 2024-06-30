MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

