MCF Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

