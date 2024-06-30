MCF Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $220.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.40.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

