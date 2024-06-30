MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

