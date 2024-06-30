MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.47 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

