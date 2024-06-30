MCF Advisors LLC Sells 664 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 164.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 78,510 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.