Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 15%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) was down 15% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 748,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 291,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

