Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 203,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $345,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27. The stock has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

