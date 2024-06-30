Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.3% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 112.4% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $123.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.