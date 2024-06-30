Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 8,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,314,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,496,450,000 after buying an additional 592,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $504.22 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 9,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.87, for a total transaction of $4,908,011.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,669,016.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,512 shares of company stock worth $113,597,536. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

