MetisDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.90 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $47.16 or 0.00076772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $268.16 million and $6.90 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.13 or 1.00046274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012648 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.24692572 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $6,585,220.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.