MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

CIF opened at $1.70 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

