MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Short Interest Up 129.8% in June

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ HOLO opened at $0.82 on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

