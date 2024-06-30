Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.