Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.