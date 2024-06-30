Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSD. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

MSD stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

