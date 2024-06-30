Morgan Stanley Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $9.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Get Our Latest Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.