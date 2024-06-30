Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. 278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

