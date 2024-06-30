Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mplx by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $42.59 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

