Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) & Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Head-To-Head Review

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Black Hills’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Hills $2.33 billion 1.61 $262.20 million $4.06 13.39

Analyst Ratings

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nano Nuclear Energy and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Black Hills 1 4 0 0 1.80

Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.38%. Black Hills has a consensus price target of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Black Hills.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 12.92% 8.37% 2.86%

Summary

Black Hills beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is based in New York.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,116,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,663 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,514 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 516 miles of gathering lines. It also constructs and maintains customer owned gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, the company produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. Black Hills Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

