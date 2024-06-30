Nano (XNO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $120.86 million and $1.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,448.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.18 or 0.00634967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00121937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00037815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.11 or 0.00273573 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00071879 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

